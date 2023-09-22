Enthusiastic Response to General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Speech and Instructions in Our Province

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Speech Energizes Cadres and Masses in Heilongjiang Province

September 22, 2023 09:32:26

Heilongjiang Daily

Jia Honglu, Sun Hao, Baiyunfeng, Peng Yi, Jiang Bin, Liu Chang

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s recent speech and instructions have sparked a wave of enthusiasm among the cadres and masses in Heilongjiang province. His powerful words have inspired confidence and a fighting spirit among the people, propelling them towards high-quality development in the new era.

Chen Xu, a member of the Yichun Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Jiayin County Party Committee, expressed his deep inspiration and excitement over General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and instructions. He pledged to study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, aligning with the provincial and municipal industrial revitalization plans. Chen Xu aims to accelerate the development of “ecological agriculture counties, well-known tourist counties, open border counties, beautiful and livable counties.” By focusing on agriculture, optimizing tourism, and expanding opening up, he seeks to create a new pattern of diversified industrial development in Jiayin.

Wang Yongping, Secretary of the Nehe Municipal Party Committee, vowed to conscientiously study and understand the spirit and essence of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions. He emphasized the importance of modern industrial systems and technological transformation. Wang intends to promote various projects, such as alcohol production and wind power, to consolidate the hard power of high-quality development. Additionally, he plans to focus on agricultural and rural modernization, implementing projects that protect black soil, create high-standard farmland, and pilot digital agriculture. Wang also aims to develop modern infrastructure systems and enhance the talent and business environment through the implementation of talent revitalization policies and cooperation with universities and key enterprises.

Zheng Wei, Secretary of the Fangzheng County Party Committee, highlighted the county’s commitment to national food security. Inspired by General Secretary Xi Jinping’s remarks, Fangzheng County aims to solidify its position as a leader in agrarian development. This includes implementing the Provincial Party Committee’s “Modern Agriculture Revitalization Plan,” focusing on scientific, green, quality, and brand agriculture. Zheng Wei also mentioned the development of Longjiang’s cold-water fish industry and the creation of demonstration areas for agricultural modernization and black soil protection. Fangzheng County seeks to deepen agricultural and rural reform and promote the “five revitalizations” of industry, organization, talent, culture, and ecology, with the ultimate goal of becoming a national-level rural revitalization demonstration county.

Shi Shuyun, chairman of the Hegang Association for Science and Technology, expressed gratitude for General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech, which provided fundamental guidance for the province’s future scientific and technological innovation. The Hegang Association for Science and Technology plans to implement the “four actions” and “four services,” focusing on building families and making friends, innovation-driven assistance, popularizing science services, and gathering intelligence for development. By concentrating on industrial directions such as coal, graphite, and modern agriculture, the association aims to empower innovation and develop an industry-university-research collaborative innovation platform. Shi Shuyun also emphasized the importance of promoting the development and sharing of science popularization resources, aiming to enhance science popularization service capabilities and effectiveness.

Guo Wentao, director of the Sixth Management Area of Beidahuang Agricultural Co., Ltd. 856 Branch, expressed his commitment to modernize agriculture with advanced technologies such as modern information, the Internet of Things, and big data. He believes that building “digital rice farms in the entire region” will lead to a modern agricultural development system with stronger scientific and technological support, accelerated green development, improved industrial quality, and enhanced brand competition.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and instructions have undoubtedly sparked a sense of determination and urgency among the cadres and masses of Heilongjiang province. With a unified vision and collective efforts, the province aims to achieve high-quality development, turning Xi Jinping’s blueprint into a vibrant reality.

(Hu Xuesong, our reporter, Jia Honglu, Sun Hao, Baiyunfeng, Peng Yi, Jiang Bin, Liu Chang)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

