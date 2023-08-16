ENVA your English! – waz.de

Use the upcoming autumn holidays for a language trip and discover England from October 1st to 14th, 2023.

Raise your existing English skills to a new level and at the same time spend an unforgettable time in England? This is exactly where the ENVA language trips to England come in. These offer a unique combination of education and adventure. Welcome to an unrivaled language experience with ENVA!

Photo: ENVA Sprachreisen

ENVA Language Travel: Unforgettable language adventures on England’s south coast

ENVA Sprachreisen from Hattingen offers appealing holiday language courses that lead directly to Hastings on the fascinating south coast of England. The popular, two-week language trips are aimed at students aged 13 to 17. The dates are optimally coordinated with the school holidays in North Rhine-Westphalia during Easter, summer and autumn. In addition to intensive English lessons, participants can look forward to a wealth of exciting leisure activities. The exploration does not only extend to London, but also includes cities such as Brighton, Eastbourne, Canterbury and Portsmouth, which are included in the program.

ENVA Language Travel pursues the highest standards, which are reflected in various facets. The company pays particular attention to the quality of language instruction. The teachers are “native speakers” or experienced, qualified teachers of English as a second language. A German teacher, who can convey the subtleties of the foreign language in the German school context, takes over the grammar lessons.

Photo: ENVA Sprachreisen

Holistic care and personal support

The lessons take place in small groups with a maximum of ten participants to ensure individual support and personal support. “Our goal is to offer you a comprehensive package. That’s why we organize information and get-to-know-each-other evenings before each trip, where parents, participants and tour guides can get to know each other better. The shared bus trip to England and back is also part of it. We restrict the number of participants to a maximum of 45 students per trip in order to continue to ensure individual support.”

In addition, in the fall specific baccalaureate course offered, which is aimed specifically at the Abitur of the coming year. There are two in this course Shakespeare-Workshops included, which are led by an experienced drama teacher and accomplished Shakespearean actress. This opportunity offers prospective high school graduates an excellent opportunity to deepen their knowledge of English and at the same time to use what they have learned to prepare for exams.

Photo: ENVA Sprachreisen

The choice of homestay accommodation is also a crucial component to which ENVA Language Travel attaches great importance. “Through more than 40 years of cooperation with our partner organization in Hastings, we know every single host family very well. Even after the challenges of the pandemic, we were again able to establish a gratifying network of high-quality host families,” emphasizes the ENVA team. “Our priority is to ensure that our participants are accommodated in a comfortable atmosphere and feel at home.”

English expert with over 40 years of experience

The course and tour leader is Dr. Friedhelm Endemann, an experienced expert in this field. With more than 40 years of dedicated work as an English teacher in Hastings, he is the ideal contact for language trips to England. dr Endemann guarantees individual all-round support for all ENVA language trips and thus embodies the basic philosophy of the company.

Under the direction of Dr. Friedhelm Endemann, around 100 students from Hattingen and the surrounding region take part in the language courses every year. The response so far speaks for itself: 98 percent of the participants rated the trips as “excellent” and would unreservedly recommend an ENVA trip at any time. Welcome to ENVA – the gateway to unforgettable language adventures and targeted education!

Discover England now with ENVA Sprachreisen, the leading provider of vacation language courses for students in Hattingen and the surrounding area register.

