Environment Minister Lemke is looking for photographers and offers 150,000 euros

The photographer should not only photograph Steffi Lemke (55) at official appointments, but also do special shoots. In the tender, which is available to the “Bild” newspaper, it says that a “large portrait shoot can be commissioned” “once or twice a year”. Lemke is to be “photographically more staged in a more complex recording process”.

A make-up artist should even be planned for 150,000 euro portrait shoots

These photos should be taken “in at least three different environments, different lighting conditions, with different clothing”. A make-up artist should also be scheduled. The duration of a shoot is estimated at “four to six hours”.

The ministry estimates the value of the contract at 150,000 euros. If the cooperation were to be extended twice by one year each, the costs would even amount to 300,000 euros.

