August 14, 0-24:00, ShenzhenOne confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia was found in the screening of key personnel returning to Shenzhen from other provinces.Another case was converted from an asymptomatic infection to a confirmed case.

New cases are as follows

Case 1

Female, 33 years old, found in the screening of key personnel returning to Shenzhen from other provinces.

Remark:

* Case 2

Male, 36 years old, case 3 reported on August 12, converted from an asymptomatic infection to a confirmed case.

The above cases have been transferred to the emergency department of the Third People’s Hospital of Beijing for isolation and treatment, and the condition is stable.

At present, disposal work such as epidemiological traceability, isolation control, nucleic acid testing, and medical treatment is being carried out in an orderly manner.

Citizens are requested to continue to fulfill their personal prevention and control responsibilities, take protective measures such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently, ventilating more, disinfecting frequently, maintaining social distance, and taking vaccinations, and actively cooperate with the implementation of various epidemic prevention and control measures.