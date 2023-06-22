the singer will present his dishes at the El Rubí restaurant

In an interview with the newspaper EL PILÓN, chef Manuel ‘Mane’ Mendoza, who will be together with singer Silvestre Dangond leading and managing the El Rubí restaurant in Valledupar, He told how the dishes of the place will be and the new facets that the artist will show.

Chef Mendoza said that although he will not singSilvestre will give several surprises, for example, he will present several dishes of his authorship.

“He will present six dishes that he always dreamed of and we managed to capture. El Rubí’s menu will have a lot of flavor, native and global. It is a very good letter”, Mane Mendoza told EL PILÓN.

“It will be a very tasty meal, with a lot of technique. But we will always have flavors that will take us back to childhood. An example: there will be a dish that it will be called the ‘Arroz de mi padrino’. We made that dish between Silvestre and me.”, the chef finished.

On her Instagram account, Dangond posted a photo wearing an apron from her restaurant. In the publication, she recalled that in 1996, at the Valledupar Transportation Terminal, she ran a family restaurant, and now, 27 years laterhistory repeats itself.

“In 1996, in the Valledupar Transport Terminal, I ran a store, well, it sold food, well, a family restaurant called El Palomar! Today, 27 years later, history repeats itself… very soon The Ruby. Signature cuisine Mane Mendoza“, wrote.