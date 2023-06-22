Home » The winning torch arrives in Haapsallu with a fishing boat – Lääne Elu
Victory fire at Haapsalu castle grounds in 2020. Photo: Arvo Tarmula

This year’s Land Protection Day of Läänemaa will be held in Pürks on the Noaroots peninsula, where the victory fire arriving at 3 p.m. will be passed on to other regions of Läänemaa.

The winning torch arrives in Haapsalu from Österby on the Naissaare fishing boat Lilian. The fire is brought across the sea to the city by the director of the Beach Swedish Museum, Ülo Kalm. The winning torch will be distributed in front of the Coastal Swedish Museum in Haapsalu around 4 p.m.

Half an hour later, at 4:30 p.m., Martna District Mayor Karl Kalamees will arrive in Martna with the winning flag, where it will be distributed to those interested. At 21:00 there is a ceremony for the arrival of the winner in Kullamaa.

The victory torch reaches Vorms at 5 p.m. and it is carried to the island by the mayor Maris Jõgeva.

On June 23, female home defender Mare Laide and defense ally Kaldo Küttmann will bring to Läänemaa the victorious flame sent from Viljandi by President Alar Karis.

