Three people were arrested in Cipolletti with a van that had been stolen in Neuquén

This Thursday, personnel from the 4th Cipolletti Police Station carried outor the arrest of three men after recovering a truck that had an arrest warrant in Neuquén. As detailed, the operation occurred in the vicinity of Jordan Island.

They detailed that the detainees are two men aged 32 and 24, were also in the company of a 17-year-old teenager which was handed over to his parents.

They assured that the theft of the vehicle occurred in Neuquén and they escaped to Río Negro. It is not the first time that an event of these characteristics has happened, a month ago a similar robbery was registered and they managed to recover the vehicle from its GPS.

From this factthe Neuquén Investigation Brigade contacted the local police unit to report the theft and be able to track the vehicle.

Persecution on Route 22: how was the arrest of the three people

As described, a police mobile searched Cipolletti and managed to find the truck on National Route 22.

At this moment, a persecution that ended near the Julio Dante Salto roundabout. “It was possible to identify and delay the three subjects,” they highlighted.

The prosecutor’s office, after becoming aware of the fact, began the corresponding proceedings with the two men of legal age, while in the case of the minor, he was handed over to his relatives. “The vehicle was kidnapped and delivered to its owner«, they confirmed.





