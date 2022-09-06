Source of information: Shenzhen Municipal Health Commission

Information provision date: 2022-09-06 13:13

Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic in Futian District, Shenzhen

Announcement of the Prevention and Control Headquarters

(No. 329)

According to the needs of the current epidemic prevention and control work, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)” of the Comprehensive Group of the State Council’s Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism for Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic, after the expert group’s research and judgment, Futian Street, Futian District The preventive measures are adjusted as follows:

Adjust Futian Sub-district (except Fu’an Community) to a medium-risk area, and implement the control measures of “people do not stay in the area and pick up things at different peaks”.

The above measures will be implemented from 0:00 on September 3, 2022 to 24:00 on September 9, 2022. Existing high- and medium-risk areas continue to implement the original epidemic prevention and control measures.

Thank you for your support, understanding and cooperation!

If residents and friends encounter difficulties in life and medical treatment, they can call the warm-hearted service hotline of Futian Street: 0755-28811899, 19928754191.

announce.

September 5, 2022