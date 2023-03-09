Consolidation continues in the field of education in the DRC, more specifically in the sub-sector of the EPST. Yesterday in the educational province of Mont-Amba in Kinshasa, a school was closed.

This is Father Doxa’s college. According to our sources at the EPST, this decision is explained by the fact that this school is not viable. But also, she lives with 5 households. Which is against the principles that govern this sub-sector.

In her speech addressed to the students of this school, the Proved Astrid Nambuyi explained her motivations:

« Last time I came here we found that the school was not up to standard. While you are studying, there are moms doing their housework, don’t you see them? And the other time there, we found a lady preparing fufu, will you be concentrated?“, she questioned.

Also speaking to this effect, the Principal Provincial Inspector Vital Lumbala of the Educational Province of Mont-Amba added technical added value to the speech of the proved.

« We have the technical role of checking everything that we are giving you as materials and the very quality of the staff who are supervising you. We are working to improve the quality of teaching and to secure you. The decision that is taken today is for your interest and your good because you are our replacements“, he indicated.



.

What is the fate of the students of this school?

As a good manager, Astrid Nambuyi provided appropriate solutions to the students’ problems. The authority decided to transfer them to the nearest schools, to the great satisfaction of the parents who praised the act.

It should be recalled that it was in October of the year 2022 that the Minister of EPST had launched the operation to close non-viable schools. The Tusevo school complex was the first victim.

.

Emongo Gerome



