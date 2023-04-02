Home News EQS-Adhoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Announced mandatory offer by SD Thesaurus GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Announced mandatory offer by SD Thesaurus GmbH

EQS-Ad-hoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Takeover Offer/Delisting
31.03.2023 / 18:09 CET/EST
Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

Schrobenhausen – BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0005168108) was informed today by SD Thesaurus GmbH that SD Thesaurus GmbH and Doblinger Beteiligung GmbH are otherwise coordinating their conduct with regard to BAUER Aktiengesellschaft within the meaning of Section 30 (2) WpÜG and thereby gained control of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft in accordance with Section 35 (1) in conjunction with Section 29 (2) WpÜG.

As a result of the capital increase completed in March 2023, SD Thesaurus GmbH directly holds 12,000,000 shares in BAUER Aktiengesellschaft and, due to the attribution, has since indirectly held a further 10,727,533 shares in BAUER Aktiengesellschaft held by Doblinger Beteiligung GmbH pursuant to Section 30 (2) WpÜG. With the directly held shares and the attribution, SD Thesaurus GmbH directly and indirectly holds a total of 22,727,533 of a total of 43,037,478 no-par value bearer shares in BAUER Aktiengesellschaft, which corresponds to a total of 52.81% of the voting rights.

With the aforementioned acquisition of control of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft by SD Thesaurus GmbH, Doblinger Beteiligung GmbH, Mr. Alfons Doblinger and Mr. Helmuth Newin also indirectly gained control of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft within the meaning of Section 35 (1) in conjunction with Section 29 (2) WpÜG .

SD Thesaurus GmbH will publish a mandatory offer based on the acquisition of control pursuant to Sections 35 (2) sentence 2 and 14 (3) sentence 1 WpÜG after approval by BaFin. By making the mandatory offer, SD Thesaurus GmbH will also fulfill the obligations of the other control acquirers resulting from Section 35 WpÜG. They will therefore not publish a separate mandatory offer for the shares in BAUER Aktiengesellschaft.

In addition, BAUER Aktiengesellschaft was informed that SD Thesaurus GmbH is also aiming to delist the shares in BAUER Aktiengesellschaft from the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. It is therefore prepared to design the mandatory offer procedure that has now been triggered as a delisting acquisition offer and to submit an offer to the shareholders in accordance with Section 39 (2) No. 1 BörsG. The Management Board of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft has taken note of this and will deal with it in coordination with the Supervisory Board in due course.

Contact:
Christopher Wolf
Investor Relations
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Strasse 1
86529 Schrobenhausen
Tel.: +49 8252 97-1797
Fax: +49 8252 97-2900
[email protected]
www.bauer.de

03/31/2023 CET/CEST The EQS distribution services include legal reporting obligations, corporate news/financial news and press releases.
