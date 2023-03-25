|
EQS-Ad-hoc: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Investment/Statement
25-March-2023 / 16:57 CET/CEST
Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
clearvise AG terminates Memorandum of Understanding with Tion Renewables AG
Wiesbaden, 25 March 2023 – The Management Board of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), (“clearvise”) has terminated the Memorandum of Understanding with Tion Renewables AG (“Tion”)
(formerly: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG) by resolution of the Management Board today. The core of the Memorandum of Understanding was the possible full acquisition of Tion’s wind and solar
portfolio.
This was preceded by an unexpected ad-hoc announcement by Tion in the late evening of 24 March 2023 regarding the acquisition of a majority stake in Tion by EQT Active Core Infrastructure. In this
context, Tion had also announced that the measures described in the Memorandum of Understanding between Tion and clearvise will not be implemented as originally intended.
Contact
Comet AG
Thorben Burbach
Tel.: +49 (0)611 – 205855-23
Fax: +49 (0)611 – 205855-66
E-Mail: [email protected]
|
Language:
|
English
|
Company:
|
clearvise AG
|
Under the oaks 7
|
65195 Wiesbaden
|
Germany
|
Phone:
|
+49 (0)611 26 765 0
|
Fax:
|
+49 (0)611 26 765 599
|
E-mail:
|
Internet:
|
www.clearvise.com
|
ISIN:
|
DE000A1EWXA4
|
WKN:
|
A1EWXA
|
Listed:
|
Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich
|
EQS News ID:
|
1592355
|
