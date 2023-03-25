25-March-2023 / 16:57 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



clearvise AG terminates Memorandum of Understanding with Tion Renewables AG

Wiesbaden, 25 March 2023 – The Management Board of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), (“clearvise”) has terminated the Memorandum of Understanding with Tion Renewables AG (“Tion”)

(formerly: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG) by resolution of the Management Board today. The core of the Memorandum of Understanding was the possible full acquisition of Tion’s wind and solar

portfolio.

This was preceded by an unexpected ad-hoc announcement by Tion in the late evening of 24 March 2023 regarding the acquisition of a majority stake in Tion by EQT Active Core Infrastructure. In this

context, Tion had also announced that the measures described in the Memorandum of Understanding between Tion and clearvise will not be implemented as originally intended.

Contact

Comet AG

Thorben Burbach

Tel.: +49 (0)611 – 205855-23

Fax: +49 (0)611 – 205855-66

E-Mail: [email protected]

25-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English Company: clearvise AG Under the oaks 7 65195 Wiesbaden Germany Phone: +49 (0)611 26 765 0 Fax: +49 (0)611 26 765 599 E-mail: [email protected] Internet: www.clearvise.com ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4 WKN: A1EWXA Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich EQS News ID: 1592355

End of Announcement EQS News Service