EQS-Ad-hoc: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Investment/Statement
clearvise AG terminates Memorandum of Understanding with Tion Renewables AG

25-March-2023 / 16:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)


clearvise AG terminates Memorandum of Understanding with Tion Renewables AG

Wiesbaden, 25 March 2023 – The Management Board of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), (“clearvise”) has terminated the Memorandum of Understanding with Tion Renewables AG (“Tion”)
(formerly: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG) by resolution of the Management Board today. The core of the Memorandum of Understanding was the possible full acquisition of Tion’s wind and solar
portfolio.

This was preceded by an unexpected ad-hoc announcement by Tion in the late evening of 24 March 2023 regarding the acquisition of a majority stake in Tion by EQT Active Core Infrastructure. In this
context, Tion had also announced that the measures described in the Memorandum of Understanding between Tion and clearvise will not be implemented as originally intended.

