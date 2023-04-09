Home News EQS-Adhoc: Cyber Attack on Evotec
EQS-Adhoc: Cyber Attack on Evotec

EQS-Adhoc: Cyber Attack on Evotec

EQS-Ad-hoc: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Cyber Attack on Evotec

07-Apr-2023 / 15:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, Germany, – Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480; NASDAQ: EVO) announces that on 06 April, 2023 a cyber attack occurred on Evotec‘s
IT systems. As a result, the systems were shut down proactively and disconnected from the Internet to secure from data corruption or breaches. The IT systems are currently being examined and
the scope of the impact is being reviewed. Highest diligence will be applied to data integrity.
– End of the ad hoc release –

Contact: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer, Evotec SE, Manfred Eigen Campus, Essener Bogen 7, 22419 Hamburg, Germany, Phone: +49.(0)40.560 81-242, Email: [email protected]

End of Inside Information

07-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:

English

Company:

Evotec SE

Manfred Eigen Campus / Essen Arch 7

22419 Hamburg

Germany

Phone:

+49 (0)40 560 81-0

Fax:

+49 (0)40 560 81-222

E-mail:

[email protected]

Internet:

www.evotec.com

ISIN:

DE0005664809

WKN:

566480

Indices:

MDAX, TecDAX

Listed:

Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq

EQS News ID:

1604073

End of Announcement

EQS News Service

1604073 07-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

