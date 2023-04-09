Home Business Intel’s 14th generation Core appeared for the first time: 12 cores, the average frequency is only 0.55GHz–fast technology–technology changes the future
Intel has already officially announced that the Meteor Lake 14th-generation Core is ready for mass production, using the new Intel 4 manufacturing process (formerly 7nm) for the first time, and will be officially released later this year.

Recently, the 14th generation Core engineering samples appeared for the first time in the UserBenchmark database.Numbered “U3E1”, it has 4 P cores and 8 E cores, a total of 12 cores and 16 threads.

Because it is a very early ES sample, the reference frequency is only 1.2GHz, and the actual average frequency is only 0.55GHz.

The CPU part of the 14th generation of Meteor Lake will introduce the new Redwood Cove P-core architecture and Crestmont E-core architecture, using the Intel 4 manufacturing process, and it is expected to have up to 6+8 14 cores and 20 threads.

For the first time, it adopts the chiplet small chip design, and the GPU core display unit upgrades the architecture, and is manufactured by TSMC. It is said that there are up to 192 units.

However, due to the immaturity of the new technology,The 14th generation Core only has a mobile version of the chip, and the desktop version has been cancelled.and the layout of desktop products is still a mystery. There have been roadmaps showing that the 13th generation Core will be upgraded to another generation, and there is also a saying that the mobile version of the chip will be directly used on the desktop.

