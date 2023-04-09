Consumer Expo achieves 100% green power 5G and Gigabit WiFi network coverage in all areas

CCTV News: At present, the work of the 3rd China International Consumer Goods Fair is ready.

At Haikou Meilan Airport, the landscape potted plants with the theme of Consumer Expo are particularly conspicuous, and they are ready to welcome guests from home and abroad.

This year’s Consumer Expo has set up 66 categories of volunteer posts, covering the airport hall, surrounding venues, and service desks in the exhibition area. 1,372 young Haikou volunteers have already taken their positions.

Nearly 200 media from home and abroad signed up for this year’s Consumer Expo. The network of the news center of the Consumer Expo has been fully upgraded to achieve full coverage of 5G and Gigabit WiFi networks, which can satisfy about 1,200 reporters working at the same time.

In order to better serve Chinese and foreign exhibitors and buyers, seven financial service areas have been set up in the venue of the Consumer Expo, which can provide full-scenario consumer financial services such as cross-border finance, credit consumption, and digital currency on the spot.

In addition, this year’s Consumer Expo, through the green power transaction of the Guangzhou Power Exchange Center, 100% of the venues of the Consumer Expo will use green electricity. Electricity guarantees are also all in place.