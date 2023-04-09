Status: 04/09/2023 17:04

Mathieu van der Poel secured victory in the one-day classic Paris – Roubaix. Van der Poel benefited from van Aert’s wheel failure in the closing stages of the race.

Jasper Philipsen, van der Poel’s colleague, beat van Aert in the sprint for second place and made the one-two for the Alpecin-Deceuninck team perfect. John Degenkolb was the best German in seventh place, and Max Walscheid finished eighth in the Rouvbaix cycling stadium.

Sagan had to get off early

Peter Sagan, the former professional of the German team Bora-hansgrohe, had to give up injured at Paris-Roubaix after the first cobblestone passages. Sagan fell in the first section after a good 95 kilometers. The Slovak won Paris-Roubaix in 2018.

Victory at Roubaix 2018

The 33-year-old had to end the Tour of Flanders prematurely last week. Sagan was involved in a mass crash caused by careless behavior by Pole Filip Maciejuk, who was later disqualified.

Sagan will end his career on the road at the end of the year. The Slovak wants to compete in the mountain bike race of the Paris Olympic Games next year at the end of his career.