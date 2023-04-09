Home World Turano: “Teacher suspended for prayers? 20 days off for her, 10 for those who were with Messina Denaro”
World

Turano: “Teacher suspended for prayers? 20 days off for her, 10 for those who were with Messina Denaro”

by admin
Turano: “Teacher suspended for prayers? 20 days off for her, 10 for those who were with Messina Denaro”

by palermotoday.it – ​​9 minutes ago

Editorial Staff April 09, 2023 4:41 PM Share Turano: “Teacher suspended for prayers? To her 20 days off, to those who were…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «VIDEO | Turano: “Teacher suspended for prayers? For her 20 days off, for those who were with Messina Denaro 10” appeared 9 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it ».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Mecca, thousands of Muslim faithful pray walking around the Kaaba - Video

You may also like

the video of the avalanche – Corriere TV

Hamburg, vast fire involving containers of chemicals: it...

The German ambassador who was sent to Chad...

According to Macron, the European Union should not...

New landings in Lampedusa, 679 migrants arrived in...

Avalanche detaches from the Armancette glacier in the...

France, four victims of an avalanche

Toxic smoke spreads from fire in Hamburg

Ukraine, Macron: “It’s not time for negotiations, but...

France, avalanche in the Alps: 4 dead. Looking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy