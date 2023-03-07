07.03.2023 / 13:39 CET/EST Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

Ad hoc announcement according to Art. 17 Market Abuse Regulation

transmitted to the media on 03/07/2023, 02:00 p.m

Negative annual result for the 2022 financial year

The finalization of the annual financial statements for the 2022 financial year led to the result that the company ended the 2022 financial year with a deficit of around EUR 321,000.00, which is to be carried forward to new account. The reason for this earnings development is the difficult market conditions in the 2022 financial year, characterized in particular by a massive increase in fuel prices and volatility on the fuel market.

Berlin, March 7th, 2023

DISTRICT HEATING PLANT NEUKÖLLN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

The board member

Weigandufer 49 – 12059 Berlin

Language: Deutsch Company: District heating plant Neukölln AG Weigandufer 49 12059 Berlin Deutschland Telephone: +49-(0)30-688-9040 Fax: +49-(0)30-681-2050 E-Mail: [email protected] Internet: www.fhw-neukoelln.de ISIN: DE0005767909 WKN: 576790 The stock exchange: Regulated market in Berlin; Open market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1576813

