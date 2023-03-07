Home News EQS-Adhoc: Fernheizwerk Neukölln AG: Negative annual result for the 2022 financial year
News

EQS-Adhoc: Fernheizwerk Neukölln AG: Negative annual result for the 2022 financial year

by admin
EQS-Adhoc: Fernheizwerk Neukölln AG: Negative annual result for the 2022 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Fernheizwerk Neukölln AG / Key word(s): Annual Result
Fernheizwerk Neukölln AG: Negative annual result for the 2022 financial year

07.03.2023 / 13:39 CET/EST
Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

DISTRICT HEATING PLANT NEUKÖLLN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
WKN: 576790
ISIN: DE0005767909

Ad hoc announcement according to Art. 17 Market Abuse Regulation
transmitted to the media on 03/07/2023, 02:00 p.m

Negative annual result for the 2022 financial year

The finalization of the annual financial statements for the 2022 financial year led to the result that the company ended the 2022 financial year with a deficit of around EUR 321,000.00, which is to be carried forward to new account. The reason for this earnings development is the difficult market conditions in the 2022 financial year, characterized in particular by a massive increase in fuel prices and volatility on the fuel market.

Berlin, March 7th, 2023

DISTRICT HEATING PLANT NEUKÖLLN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

The board member

Weigandufer 49 – 12059 Berlin

03/07/2023 CET/CEST The EQS distribution services include statutory reporting requirements, corporate news/financial news and press releases.
media archive below

Language:

Deutsch

Company:

District heating plant Neukölln AG

Weigandufer 49

12059 Berlin

Deutschland

Telephone:

+49-(0)30-688-9040

Fax:

+49-(0)30-681-2050

E-Mail:

[email protected]

Internet:

www.fhw-neukoelln.de

ISIN:

DE0005767909

WKN:

576790

The stock exchange:

Regulated market in Berlin; Open market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart

EQS News ID:

1576813

end of message

EQS News-Service

1576813 07.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1576813&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

See also  Cortina Express, here is the academy: it will train the drivers to be hired

You may also like

Pengjiang District held a work meeting to promote...

Honduras: Book Launch | “Private Cities – Laboratories...

Opponent reproaches the Government for handing out laptops...

Claudia López has spent more than 80 billion...

***Small Cap News***: Multiple Drill Results at Exciting...

March adds another day without homicides

This week the call to identify potential beneficiaries...

China’s military budget grows faster than GDP, analysis:...

Talents of the Azuay athletic march do not...

Alejandro Gaviria reveals details of his departure from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy