EQS-Ad-hoc: Fernheizwerk Neukölln AG / Key word(s): Annual Result
07.03.2023 / 13:39 CET/EST
DISTRICT HEATING PLANT NEUKÖLLN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Ad hoc announcement according to Art. 17 Market Abuse Regulation
transmitted to the media on 03/07/2023, 02:00 p.m
Negative annual result for the 2022 financial year
The finalization of the annual financial statements for the 2022 financial year led to the result that the company ended the 2022 financial year with a deficit of around EUR 321,000.00, which is to be carried forward to new account. The reason for this earnings development is the difficult market conditions in the 2022 financial year, characterized in particular by a massive increase in fuel prices and volatility on the fuel market.
Berlin, March 7th, 2023
DISTRICT HEATING PLANT NEUKÖLLN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
The board member
Weigandufer 49 – 12059 Berlin
Language:
Deutsch
Company:
District heating plant Neukölln AG
Weigandufer 49
12059 Berlin
Deutschland
Telephone:
+49-(0)30-688-9040
Fax:
+49-(0)30-681-2050
E-Mail:
Internet:
www.fhw-neukoelln.de
ISIN:
DE0005767909
WKN:
576790
The stock exchange:
Regulated market in Berlin; Open market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart
EQS News ID:
1576813
