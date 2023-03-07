The city of Novi Sad helps small farms with subsidies. In the budget for 2023, the City allocates nine million dinars for this purpose, and the competition will be announced in the second half of the year.

Source: City of Novi Sad

During the previous two years, a total of 22 million dinars were allocated from the City budget for this measure, and 15 small agricultural producers received a subsidy.

Sanja Kuzmanović’s agricultural farm on the Čenje farm, which has an entrepreneurial shop for processing and canning fruit and vegetables, was registered in 2015. From the very beginning, it participated in the Program for the Development of Organic Production in the City of Novi Sad and received subsidies for the procurement of seeds and certification of organic production. Also, in 2021 and 2022, it received subsidies from the City for the purchase of equipment and for building a visual identity, which enabled it to enter the market with processed products.

The mayor of Novi Sad, Milan Đurić, visited the farm “Organik salaš 275 Čenej”.

– I hope that the continuous support of the City has, in part, contributed to Sanja, with her family, remaining living in Chennai, on the farm, engaged in agriculture and improving her business from year to year. In 2021, for the first time, the City of Novi Sad started awarding non-refundable subsidies for co-financing the purchase of equipment for fruit and vegetable processing and building a visual identity. The goal was to help small farms enter the market, not with primary agricultural products, but with processed products, because these products have a higher price on the market and contribute to strengthening small producers and increasing income. It’s nice to hear that it was this competition that encouraged Sanja to register the entrepreneurial shop for the processing and canning of fruits and vegetables “Organik Salaš 275 Chennai”. I congratulate Sanja on everything she does, on the subsidies she received, and I invite the people of Novi Sad to follow her example – said Mayor Milan Đurić.

As Sanja Kuzmanović pointed out, she built the processing facility with her own funds, and in 2021 and 2022 she received a total subsidy from the City in the amount of almost three million dinars for the purchase of equipment and for the construction of a visual identity, which enabled her to enter the market. with various processed products.