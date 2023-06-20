EQS-Adhoc: SNP SE: Changes in the Board of Directors

EQS-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel

SNP SE: Changes in the Board of Directors

20-Jun-2023 / 12:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of Insider Information Pursuant to Article 17 MAR

SNP SE: Changes in the Board of Directors

Heidelberg, June 20, 2023 – The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Richard Roy, has informed SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) that he will resign

as a member of the Board of Directors as of July 31, 2023. The Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE will promptly initiate the next steps to ensure a continued

statutory composition of the Board of Directors.

Contact Investor Relations:

Jörg Petzhold

Vice President Global Marketing & Communication (CMO)

Phone: +49 6221 6425-637

E-mail: [email protected]

End of Inside Information

Language:

English

Company:

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

Speyerer Str. 4

69115 Heidelberg

Germany

Phone:

+49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172

Fax:

+49 6221 6425 20

E-mail:

[email protected]

Internet:

www.snpgroup.com

ISIN:

DE0007203705

WKN:

720370

Listed:

Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

EQS News ID:

1661115

