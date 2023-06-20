EQS-Adhoc: SNP SE: Changes in the Board of Directors

EQS-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel
SNP SE: Changes in the Board of Directors
20-Jun-2023 / 12:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of Insider Information Pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Heidelberg, June 20, 2023 – The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Richard Roy, has informed SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) that he will resign
as a member of the Board of Directors as of July 31, 2023. The Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE will promptly initiate the next steps to ensure a continued
statutory composition of the Board of Directors.
Contact Investor Relations:
Jörg Petzhold
Vice President Global Marketing & Communication (CMO)
Phone: +49 6221 6425-637
E-mail: [email protected]
End of Inside Information
