HLTH Coming: Outstanding Health Innovation Event (Preeminent…

HLTH Inc. today announced the first confirmed speakers, sponsors and partners, a full year ahead of the inaugural HLTH Europe, taking place June 17-20, 2024 at the RAI Conference Center Amsterdam. Organizations from across Europe and the US are supporting HLTH’s latest event.

HLTH (pronounced “Health“) has quickly established itself as the definitive event for healthcare in the United States. Founded by successful serial entrepreneur and investor Jonathan Weiner, HLTH is the third event he has founded to be brought to Europe on a large scale .

Weiner, who is also a co-founder of industry landmark events Money20/20 and Shoptalk, said: “The past few years have shown that collaboration in healthcare is crucial. From service providers and payers to patient groups and life sciences to policymakers, startup founders and investors, now more than ever, healthcare needs to focus on solving the immediate challenges facing systems. HLTH’s events bring together key stakeholders at scale to capitalize on the transformative opportunities ahead and ultimately drive better health outcomes.”

The HLTH Europe program will showcase the individuals and organizations who are at the forefront and inspiring change across Europe’s healthcare system. “HLTH Europe will focus on addressing sensitive issues and exploring the many opportunities available in European healthcare today,” said Lina Behrens, Head of Content, HLTH Europe.

The first confirmed speakers for HLTH Europe include:

Ian Abbs, CEO and Head of Medicine, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust (UK)Lisa Banks, VP, Health and Innovation, R&D Digital and Tech, GSK (Belgium)Chris Bischoff, Managing Director, General Catalyst (UK)Eric Carreel, Founder and Chairman, Withings (France)Thomas Clozel, Co-Founder and CEO, Owkin (France)Maris Dreimanis, Head of Digital Transformation, National Health Service of Latvia (Latvia)Nadine Hachach-Haram, Founder and CEO, Proximation and NHS Surgeon (UK)Nicolas Hantzsch, Operations Manager and Co-Founder, Patient21 (Germany)Adama Ibrahim, VP Digital Strategy and Change Management, Novo Nordisk (Denmark)Alyssa Jaffee, Partner, 7wireVentures (USA)Stefanie Kemp, Head of Practice Transformation, Sana Kliniken (Germany)Heyo Kroemer, CEO, Charité (Germany)Rana Lonnen, Managing Director, dRx Capital, Novartis (Switzerland)Sophie Park, Managing Director, Bayer G4A (USA)Marlies P Schijven, Professor of Surgery, Chair of Digital Health, Amsterdam University Medical Centers (Netherlands)Johannes Schildt, CEO and Co-Founder, Kry/Livi (Sweden)Dan Vahdat, CEO and Founder, Huma (UK)Eyal Zimlichman, Head of Transformation and Innovation Officer,Sheba Medical Center (Israel)

“We are overwhelmed by the early support for HLTH Europe. “The fact that it’s more than a year away and that sponsors such as Aptar, AlbionVC, ANDHealth, AWS, Headspace, Infermedica, Phillips, Propeller Health, ResMed and Withings are already on board is amazing,” said Katy Fryatt, Managing Director Director, HLTH Europe “These early sponsors are ‘first on the dance floor’ and we are grateful for their support in building HLTH in Europe.”

HLTH has also formed a number of key strategic partnerships with European and US organizations including ECH Alliance, Digital Salutem, Galen Growth, HealthXL, HolonIQ and Healthcare World.

About HLTH Inc and HLTH Europe

HLTH Inc. is dedicated to empowering individuals in healthcare to solve complex challenges, foster innovation and effect change for the good and for all.

Launched in 2018, HLTH Inc.’s premier event, HLTH, brings together more than 10,000 healthcare leaders in Las Vegas each fall and has quickly become the premier event for healthcare innovation in the United States. Led by a local team of experts (based in London and Berlin), HLTH Europe will combine the best of America’s HLTH events with the unique needs of Europe’s complex healthcare markets to spark change and opportunities to improve experiences and outcomes across the continent to show

The first HLTH Europe will take place from June 17th to 20th at the RAI in Amsterdam. 3,500 participants, 250 speakers and 350 sponsors are expected.

