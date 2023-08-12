EQS-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Extraordinary General Meeting Results

Shortly

Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV have been announced. The resolution was adopted as set out in the circular dated July 3, 2023. If you have any questions, please contact JPMorgan’s Connie MacCurrach. The information was provided by RNS, the information service of the London Stock Exchange.

