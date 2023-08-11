Home » Equities New York: Dow continues to rise after data – tech stocks under pressure
Equities New York: Dow continues to rise after data – tech stocks under pressure

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – The Dow Jones Industrial has slightly expanded its previous day’s gains. After a mixed start to trading, the leading index rose by 0.14 percent to 35,223.77 points on Friday. On a weekly basis, this indicates an increase of 0.5 percent.

The market-wide S&P 500 fell 0.24 percent on Friday to 4458.32 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index fell 0.78 percent to 15,010.55 points. He felt the sharp increase in yields on the bond market. Technology stocks suffer from the fact that future corporate profits are worth less from a current perspective with rising interest rates.

