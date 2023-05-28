Erdogan guarantees the presidential seat in Türkiye

Hespress from Rabat

Preliminary results of the second round of the Turkish presidential elections showed that outgoing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was ahead of opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, after 91.55% of the presidential ballot boxes were counted.

Erdogan obtained 52.61 percent, compared to 47.39 percent for Davutoğlu, according to the same results, thus securing a new presidential term in Turkey after the difference reached nearly 2.5 million votes, while the participation rate reached more than 84 percent.

Erdogan won 49.52 percent of the vote, while Kilicdaroglu won 44.88 percent, and Sinan Ogan scored 5.17 percent, in the first round of the presidential elections that took place on May 14.