Home » Antioquia: 18 people arrested for illegal mining
News

Antioquia: 18 people arrested for illegal mining

by admin
Antioquia: 18 people arrested for illegal mining

What was found in the operation?

In the area, a mining production unit and three excavators were found, which have been seized, and the detainees, who according to the Army belong to the organized criminal group La Torre and El Pinal, have been brought before the courts.

The summary of the operation, according to Major Bonilla, has been “Eighteen flagrante captures, the disabling of three backhoes, the detection of an illegal mine.”

According to military sources, these mining activities have affected 49,500 cubic meters of soil, which will take more than 30 years to recover, as well as the illicit economies of this group worth more than 900 million pesos (almost 200,000 dollars). ).

The Colombian Government has launched a campaign against illegal mining and the illegal extraction of minerals, with operations like the current one, within the Ayacucho Plan, to stop this economic activity from which many areas of the country live, but which is also deeply contaminating rivers and the environment and from which many armed groups benefit.

See also  Have you ever heard of the city of Slovak in the USA? | Reports | .a week

You may also like

Erdogan guarantees the presidential seat in Türkiye

This is behind the miracle of the Ostalb

Minister Abdel Jalil pays an inspection visit to...

MinJusticia supported the transfer of ‘Kiko’ Gómez to...

NRW and Bavaria develop “ChatGPT analogue” for the...

The Swiss judiciary acquits preacher Tariq Ramadan of...

Pereira must move towards the pedestrianization of the...

The magical magic of the Reichsburg Cochem

Kim Min-jae digested 78 minutes against Bologna… Last...

Second Marquetalia apparently honored the founding of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy