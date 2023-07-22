Erdogan made the opening! The building’s electronic systems are down.

The electronic systems of the new terminal building of TRNC Ercan Airport, inaugurated by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, collapsed. On the second day of its opening, when the luggage conveyor belts stopped, the passengers could not catch their planes. In the new terminal building, where the air conditioners did not work, the electricity was cut off frequently. The flight attendants who checked the identity cards were met with the reactions of the passengers. In front of the counters where long queues are formed, passengers protest the problem with applause. […]

