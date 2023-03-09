Ernst & Young won the “Global 500 Largest Enterprises 2023 (Global 500)” ranking this year, ranking 10th in the “Top 10 Most Powerful Brands in the World and AAA+ Strength Rating”, and is one of the six brands that have maintained the same rating since 2021 one.

Every year, “Brand Finance”, a credible brand value and consulting organization, conducts research on the brand power and value of 5,000 companies around the world, and ranks all industries/brands based on brand strength and value items to select the annual global Brand value top 500 list.

In the 2023 evaluation, Ernst & Young not only won the 10th place in the “World‘s Most Powerful Brands”, but also achieved a brand value growth of 10.6% last year, ranking 72nd in the “Global TOP 100 Most Valuable Brands”, an increase of 10 places compared to 2022 , also ranks third in value among the professional service brands evaluated. Ernst & Young continues to promote the NextWave global strategic plan to create a customer-centric global professional service organization. In addition to adjusting services according to customer needs and quickly responding to needs, EY supports customers to achieve more fruitful results. Under the trend of digital transformation, EY actively trains employees to have Digital skills, and provide customers with digital services.

Ernst & Young actively cultivates talents, continues to grow and learn with colleagues, and supports and develops the unique career journey of each Ernst & Young employee. Ernst & Young specially cooperates with Hult International Business School to launch the Tech MBA. Through online professional learning and skills training, it helps colleagues to obtain a master’s degree certification; it also assists colleagues to apply for international rotation programs to accumulate diverse experience and cultivate key leadership skills. In addition, Ernst & Young has long been cultivating campus contact with students. In addition to the permanent international accounting elite scholarship, it also holds a global international tax elite competition every year, allowing Taiwanese students to shine on the world-class stage.

