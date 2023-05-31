How to encourage a lazy child to ride a bike?

A sedentary lifestyle has become increasingly common among children in today’s digital age. Screens and virtual entertainment appeal to children more than movement in the fresh air, which is why various health concerns plague more and more young people. Encouraging children to ride a bicycle is not only beneficial for their health, but also teaches them independence and the ability to cope in different situations.

Some schools have therefore made it their goal to promote children’s cycling. Already for the seventh week, the Rattarikka Friday campaign is being organized to recognize such schools. Sirli Vahula, interest leader of Rakvere Real School participating in the action, says that it is important for their school that the whole school family has an active lifestyle and is mobile. “That’s why we organize traffic lessons for 3rd grade students, where they acquire basic knowledge of traffic safety and rules, and the students have to go through practical cycling training, at the end of which they also take a bike test. There is a bicycle parking lot at the school, and we go on bicycle tours together. The school’s teachers are also a good example,” said Vahula.

What else could parents and school staff do to encourage kids glued to screens to get on a bike? Jürgen Janson, manager of the Hawaii Express Almare store, one of the initiators of the Rattrikka Friday campaign, gives advice.

Make cycling easy and comfortable

In order for children and young people to want to ride a bike more, it must not be too troublesome for them. The first thing parents should do is make sure that the child has a convenient place to store the bike at home. If the child has to carry the bicycle to the basement or several floors every day, his motivation for pleasant movement quickly decreases. You don’t always need a large bicycle parking lot, a decent lock is enough to attach the bike to a smaller holder or a suitable post.

There should also be enough parking spaces and safe lanes for walking near schools and clubs. If the traffic solution around the school or club does not favor cycling today, you have to start taking action to improve the situation. First, the places that need to be improved should be mapped, and then proposals should be submitted to representatives of the city or municipalities. Proposals for improving the school environment can also be submitted to the school’s board of trustees.

Set an example!

One of the most effective ways to inspire children is to be a role model yourself. If the parents themselves move on a bone motor and regularly engage in cycling, it is likely that the habit will stick with the children as well. By sharing personal experiences, challenges and triumphs about cycling, adults can create an environment that encourages children to get on a bike too.

If the parents themselves do not use the bicycle as a means of movement, it is difficult for them to direct the child to use the bicycle. In this case, instead, schools or interest centers could take the role of a leader in increasing children’s movement habits. If teachers and coaches and classmates or training partners are already using the bike, it shows that cycling is not only possible, but actually a very pleasant way to get from one place to another.

Organize exciting cycling events

The easiest way to encourage children to do something is to make it playful and exciting. In order to develop a cool cycling culture, schools, interest institutions and parents can organize cycling-themed events and initiatives. For example, road safety workshops could be organized where children are taught the rules of safe driving and the use of safety equipment and helmets. This knowledge gives children confidence and a sense of security when riding a bicycle.

Children also like competitions and participating in various challenges. For example, a bike rally can be organized where each participant receives a symbolic prize. To add competitiveness, obstacle courses can also be created, through which children can test their driving skills. For example, driving a slalom between cones teaches children to control the bike and to choose the right speed for different maneuvers. Educational bike tours and study tours where children can discover the local surroundings or natural landscapes can also be organized. This interactive learning experience combines physical activity with knowledge acquisition.