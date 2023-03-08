The Public Services Company of the District of Santa Marta Essmar E.S.P., works in the repair of the pump N.4 of the Cárcamo de la U, which last Monday, March 6, went out of operation due to technical damage resulting from the deterioration of the infrastructure.

From Essmar Work is being done on improvement alternatives such as the acquisition of a new pump that will guarantee better operation and optimization in the provision of the aqueduct service.

The sectors affected by the aqueduct service will be: Luz Aurora, Villa del Carmen, Villa del Mar, CentroPescaíto, June 13, Cundí, Territorial, La Esperanza and Postobón.

We apologize to the public for the impact on the aqueduct service and we assure that all efforts are being made to normalize the operation of the Station and continue with the optimal provision of the service to the communities.