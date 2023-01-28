Home News Essmar offices have new continuous hours of attention to the citizen
News

Essmar offices have new continuous hours of attention to the citizen

by admin
Essmar offices have new continuous hours of attention to the citizen

The Public Services Company of the District of the City of Santa Marta, added a new continuous schedule in order to provide a good quality of service to citizens The offices that present these continuous days are the following: Carrera 4 #11ª -119, Arrecife Shopping Center, local 110 and 22 street No. 22-111 in the Villa Jardín neighborhood.

In other words, users will be able to visit the facilities from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the afternoon, a day that is already fully continuous.

In this way, it will be easier for the samarios to expedite the consultation services, filing of pqrs of the aqueduct, sewerage and public lighting services, portfolio management in relation to payment agreements and interest discounts. with this new extended hours.

He Essmar has proposed to improve taking into account the people of the City, proposing strategies and organizing as a team to guarantee citizens better care and meet the concerns that they present. Likewise, solve the needs and be more effective when providing information on public services.

See also  Ivrea, run over with the dog in via Jervis

You may also like

Colombia awaits a rival to play the final...

Sam Smith releases his fourth album: Gloria

Citizens and citizens

Regé Jean Page would be the most beautiful...

“No one can negotiate peace”: Petro to false...

Nuquí: $1,021 million for sports venues in an...

Roses of laughter through the air

Unitrópico will increase the number of admissions to...

The platforms tremble: The pact between the Mayor’s...

Cyclist died after being hit by a vehicle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy