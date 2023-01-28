The Public Services Company of the District of the City of Santa Marta, added a new continuous schedule in order to provide a good quality of service to citizens The offices that present these continuous days are the following: Carrera 4 #11ª -119, Arrecife Shopping Center, local 110 and 22 street No. 22-111 in the Villa Jardín neighborhood.

In other words, users will be able to visit the facilities from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the afternoon, a day that is already fully continuous.

In this way, it will be easier for the samarios to expedite the consultation services, filing of pqrs of the aqueduct, sewerage and public lighting services, portfolio management in relation to payment agreements and interest discounts. with this new extended hours.

He Essmar has proposed to improve taking into account the people of the City, proposing strategies and organizing as a team to guarantee citizens better care and meet the concerns that they present. Likewise, solve the needs and be more effective when providing information on public services.