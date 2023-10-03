Home » Essmar undergoes maintenance at the Ciudad del Sol Well
News

Essmar undergoes maintenance at the Ciudad del Sol Well

by admin
Essmar undergoes maintenance at the Ciudad del Sol Well

Information issued by the Santa Marta Public Services Company, the works will take eight days, so some neighborhoods will present low pressures.

The start of work is scheduled for today. maintenance of the Ciudad del Sol well with which the Public Services Company of the District of Santa MartaEssmar, seeks to improve the provision of aqueduct service in the surrounding sectors.

These works will have an eight-day execution so sectors in addition to Ciudad del Sol stage 1,2,3, Andrea Carolina, Philadelphia, Villas de Santa CruzTerranova, Portal del Tesoro, Venice, Andalusia, Villas de Andalucía, Atardecer de la Sierra, Mirador de la Sierra, Rincón de Santa Cruz and Torres de Mayorca, will present low pressures and delays in the scheduling of distribution operations:

You may be interested in: “Locality 2 needs to be taken into account more”: Candidates

The objectives of maintenance are to analyze and increase the flow, improve water quality and verify its ability to guarantee optimal service and continue obtaining results from increased flow rates.

To deal with any eventuality, the company The service provider is ready to provide care through alternative means.

You may be interested in: Jorge Agudelo, candidate for mayor for Fuerza Ciudadana

See also  Salvator Gotta was a footballer of the Ivrea football club

You may also like

Petro on demos in Colombia: “Mobilized society prevents...

Me Pottin Majaliwa of the UDPS calls on...

Article Title: “Surge in Illegal Migration Challenges Biden...

Ball picker saved Huila from defeat

Voluntary wearing of masks is recommended at the...

Kinshasa records an increase in the price of...

US Government to Conduct National Test of Emergency...

A Nobel for life

Henan’s Autumn Harvest: Busy Harvesting and Drying of...

Allianz bounces up from page 1

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy