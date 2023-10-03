Essmar undergoes maintenance at the Ciudad del Sol Well

Information issued by the Santa Marta Public Services Company, the works will take eight days, so some neighborhoods will present low pressures.

The start of work is scheduled for today. maintenance of the Ciudad del Sol well with which the Public Services Company of the District of Santa MartaEssmar, seeks to improve the provision of aqueduct service in the surrounding sectors.

These works will have an eight-day execution so sectors in addition to Ciudad del Sol stage 1,2,3, Andrea Carolina, Philadelphia, Villas de Santa CruzTerranova, Portal del Tesoro, Venice, Andalusia, Villas de Andalucía, Atardecer de la Sierra, Mirador de la Sierra, Rincón de Santa Cruz and Torres de Mayorca, will present low pressures and delays in the scheduling of distribution operations:

The objectives of maintenance are to analyze and increase the flow, improve water quality and verify its ability to guarantee optimal service and continue obtaining results from increased flow rates.

To deal with any eventuality, the company The service provider is ready to provide care through alternative means.

