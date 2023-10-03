Home » Napoli Takes on Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League Group C Clash
Napoli Takes on Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League Group C Clash

Napoli is set to face Real Madrid in a highly anticipated UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday, October 3. The match will take place at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 3:00pm Eastern Time.

In the lead-up to the game, Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti has denied any issues with midfielder Luka Modric. Modric has recently lost his starting spot in the Real Madrid lineup, but Ancelotti insists that it is simply due to the high level of competition within the team. Ancelotti stated, “We have no problem with him and he has no problem with us. I have great respect for him, but sometimes I have to make decisions that cost a lot.”

Both teams are aware of the challenge they face in this match. Ancelotti discussed Napoli’s upcoming clash with Real Madrid, emphasizing the importance of playing a serious and complete game. He also mentioned the competitive atmosphere that the home crowd will provide. Meanwhile, Napoli coach Rudi Garcia expressed the team’s chances of winning, highlighting the need for humility and giving their all on the pitch.

The match against Real Madrid holds significant importance for Napoli and their coach. Garcia referred to it as a dream match for every coach and emphasized the team’s ambition to compete in the Champions League every year. He also praised Real Madrid as one of the biggest clubs in the world with a history of success.

Napoli vs. Real Madrid is a crucial match for both teams in Group C of the Champions League. The game will be televised in the USA on TUDN and Univisión, while in Mexico, it will be shown on TNT and HBO Max. Fans can also stream the match on platforms such as Vix+, Paramount, and Fubo.

