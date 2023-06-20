Home » Ethan Allen Day: Honoring a Pioneer and a Proud American Brand
News

Ethan Allen Day: Honoring a Pioneer and a Proud American Brand

by admin
Ethan Allen Day: Honoring a Pioneer and a Proud American Brand

DANBURY, Conn., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On June 23, Ethan Allen will hold its 7th annual Ethan Allen Day celebration at the company’s headquarters in Danbury, in addition to local events
at Design Centers and manufacturing plants around North America.

“We’ve celebrated this important milestone since 2016, when the state of Vermont declared June 23 to be Ethan Allen Day,” said Farooq Kathwari, Chairman, President and CEO. “We are proud to honor
the pioneering spirit of our namesake and to celebrate our 91-year heritage as a proud American brand.”

See also  Pulwama conspiracy exposed…… - Naibaat

You may also like

Why is it so difficult to find the...

Three captured for theft of road maintenance materials...

65 dead and 10 missing: the search for...

How to avoid microsleep on the road?

Inntones Festival serves the finest jazz on the...

Finance Commission seeks to launch the Crecer Juntos...

The government’s labor reform is archived due to...

Cantourage: New partner from Canada

They capture alias ‘Tuerto’ while driving in a...

A country invaded by extortion

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy