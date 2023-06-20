Ethan Allen Day: Honoring a Pioneer and a Proud American Brand

DANBURY, Conn., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On June 23, Ethan Allen will hold its 7th annual Ethan Allen Day celebration at the company’s headquarters in Danbury, in addition to local events

at Design Centers and manufacturing plants around North America.

“We’ve celebrated this important milestone since 2016, when the state of Vermont declared June 23 to be Ethan Allen Day,” said Farooq Kathwari, Chairman, President and CEO. “We are proud to honor

the pioneering spirit of our namesake and to celebrate our 91-year heritage as a proud American brand.”

