After 2 warm-up matches, the Men’s Football Asian Games 11 start is basically confirmed. Button’s top position Wu Xi is replaced by a new star_National Football_Midfield_Tao Qianglong

Original title: After 2 warm-up matches, the Men’s Football Asian Games 11 start is basically confirmed.

The two warm-up matches between the Asian Games National Football Team and the Korean U24 men’s football team were all over. The score of the two teams was fixed at 1-3 in the first match. The South Korean U24 had the last laugh. beat South Korea. Since the warm-up match with the South Korean men’s football team is the last public warm-up match for the National Asian Games Asian Games team, the performance of the players on the field will inevitably become an important reference for the head coach when he chooses the starting lineup for the Asian Games. in accordance with.

Before finding out who can become the main force of the men’s Asian Games team, everyone must first understand the strengths and weaknesses of the team at this stage, because the principle of choosing the starting lineup is to retain the advantages and strengthen the disadvantages! In terms of advantages, the performance of several central defenders and wingers of the National Football Asian Games Team is relatively eye-catching. In terms of disadvantages, the positions of full-back and midfielder are the shortcomings of the Asian Games National Football Team, mainly reflected in the lack of defensive ability of the full-back and the inability of the midfielder to hold the ball.

Therefore, the guard combination of Zhu Chenjie, Jiang Shenglong, and Wu Shaocong will most likely be retained by Djurjevic. The average height of the above three players is close to 1.9 meters, and they have good air defense capabilities. Moreover, they dare to take the ball three times, move quickly under their feet, and their defensive choices at critical moments are also reasonable.

In addition, Barton and Tao Qianglong are also very effective as sidewalk fast horses. They have a high probability of becoming the first men’s football Asian Games. The reason is very simple. The standard to measure whether a wing back is good is whether he can get up in the offense, whether he can make a pass from the bottom, and the quality of the pass. Button and Tao Qianglong are considered to have done a good job in these aspects Players, because there are too few domestic players who dare to take the ball and break through.

In the midfield position, the combination of Abraham and Huang Jiahui has proved to be an embarrassing task. In addition, the overage player Wu Xi suffered injuries and did not train with the team. Therefore, there is a high probability that Dai Weijun will replace Wu Xi as the core midfielder. After all, he has the ability to dribble and can send creative passes.

On the whole, the best starting 11 players of the Asian Games National Football Team are basically as follows!

Goalkeeper: Han Jiaqi

Defenders: Wu Shaocong, Jiang Shenglong, Zhu Chenjie, He Yupeng

Midfielders: Tao Qianglong, Dai Weijun, Gao Tianyi, Barton

Forward: Tan Long

