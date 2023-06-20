Bonus: Witch Pig Is Giving Away Free Mouse Distortion Pedal Emulation Plugin Siberian Hamster

Witch Pig has released a free “mouse” distortion pedal emulation plug-in, the Siberian Hamster, with a solid sound and the same tuning options as the original.

Few distortion pedals have endured as long as the ProCo RAT, and this Siberian Hamster plug-in is very similar to the big box version of the ProCo RAT. It features distortion knobs, filter and volume control knobs. The Distortion Knob provides fascinating distortion and fuzz effects, the Filter is used for auxiliary adjustments, and the Volume Knob is used to provide output gain.

If you like the sound of old school death metal with a touch of British flair, this plugin might be for you. Siberian Hamster is suitable for macOS / Windows systems and supports VST3/AU plug-in formats.

Please watch the introduction video (original video address: https://youtu.be/mWAgwXaq0Rk)

