Hong Kong dollar interest rate continues to rise, one-month interest rate rises to 5.1%, the highest level since October 2007- Viewpoint.com

The Hong Kong dollar interest rate continued its upward trend and continued to stabilize above 5% across the board. Among them, the one-month interbank interest rate related to real estate mortgages rose for 10 days in a row to 5.10405%, the highest level since October 2007, and the interest rate gap with US dollar LIBOR narrowed significantly to 5 basis points during the same period.

Among them, the one-month interbank interest rate related to real estate mortgages rose for 10 days in a row to 5.10405%, the highest level since October 2007, and the interest rate gap with US dollar LIBOR narrowed significantly to 5 basis points during the same period. However, the overnight interest rate ended its 4-day rally, falling slightly from a high of 5.44179% to 5.3%.

The one-week interest rate rose by 19 basis points to 5.20226%, continuing to hit a new high in more than 15 and a half years. The three-month interest rate, which reflects the bank’s cost of funds, was 5.10262%, the highest since December 22 last year, and the spread between the US dollar LIBOR rate and the same period narrowed to 41 basis points. The six-month and one-year interbank rates rose to 5.10661% and 5.14012% respectively.

