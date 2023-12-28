Home » Ethereum Market Cap Reaches $291 Billion Driven by Growth of Layer-2 Solutions By Investing.com
Ethereum Market Cap Reaches $291 Billion Driven by Growth of Layer-2 Solutions By Investing.com

Ethereum Market Cap Reaches $291 Billion Driven by Growth of Layer-2 Solutions By Investing.com

Ethereum’s market capitalization rose to $291 billion amid a broader cryptocurrency market rally. The decentralized finance platform’s native token saw a significant price increase, reaching around $2,351, marking a surge of more than 6.5% on Wednesday. This bullish trend coincides with the growing adoption of layer-2 scaling solutions such as Arbitrum and Optimism, which have seen gains of over 16% and 30% respectively, contributing to the expansion of the Ethereum ecosystem.

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization also saw a substantial increase, rising to $1.76 trillion after the market recorded an overall increase of 4.2%. This growth reflects increased investor interest in digital assets, with Ethereum leading the way.

On Thursday, Ethereum’s 30-day volatility hit a high of 70%, highlighting the dynamic and active nature of the market.

