Ethereum Market Cap Reaches $291 Billion Driven by Growth of Layer-2 Solutions By Investing.com

© Reuters

Ethereum’s market capitalization rose to $291 billion amid a broader cryptocurrency market rally. The decentralized finance platform’s native token saw a significant price increase, reaching around $2,351, marking a surge of more than 6.5% on Wednesday. This bullish trend coincides with the growing adoption of layer-2 scaling solutions such as Arbitrum and Optimism, which have seen gains of over 16% and 30% respectively, contributing to the expansion of the Ethereum ecosystem.

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization also saw a substantial increase, rising to $1.76 trillion after the market recorded an overall increase of 4.2%. This growth reflects increased investor interest in digital assets, with Ethereum leading the way.

On Thursday, Ethereum’s 30-day volatility hit a high of 70%, highlighting the dynamic and active nature of the market.

This article was generated and translated with the support of artificial intelligence and reviewed by an editor. For further information, please see our T&Cs.

Share this: Facebook

X

