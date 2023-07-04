EU concerned over controls on Chinese expo of used metals in chips By Reuters

© Reuters. A person walks past EU and Chinese flags in Beijing, China June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission has expressed concern over a planned block on Chinese exports of strategic metals widely used in the semiconductor industry, doubting the move was related to security concerns.

China has said it will control exports of gallium and germanium products from August 1 to protect national security.

“The Commission fears that these export restrictions are unrelated to the need to protect global peace and stability and the implementation of China‘s non-proliferation obligations under international treaties,” a Commission spokesman said at a daily briefing.

The EU executive, which is assessing the potential impact on global supply chains and European industry, said it had called on China to limit export restrictions to “clear security considerations”, in line with EU rules. World Trade Organization.

The Commission has identified both rare elements as ‘strategic’ feedstocks for its green and digital transitions, with 2030 targets for increasing mining, recycling and processing in the European Union.

Metals are used in semiconductors, electric vehicles and high-tech industries.

(Translated by Enrico Sciacovelli, editing by Francesca Piscioneri)

