that’s right, it’s mainly us, the people, who make the problems. Without us, nature is able to solve everything without our help, and it should be added that fortunately. What is not capable of life simply disappears from the face of the earth and is replaced by something else. Only we humans constantly create problems and then solve them at length. And we still think that we are infallible and irreplaceable in solving them. But it’s definitely not like that.

But let’s go back to the “horse problem”. The case of a specific Slovak breed of draft horse – Norik Murano type – testifies to how we are able to create a big problem out of nothing, with our own incompetence, arrogance and envy, which occupies ministries and various state institutions.