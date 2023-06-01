Eugen Korda: Pellegrini does not want to blow Fico’s balloon | Opinions | .a week

21 people from various state offices and non-governmental organizations were supposed to organize the discrediting of a part of the opposition, especially Smer, in the headquarters of the European Union and NATO. The representatives of Slovakia are said to have conveyed the news that his party is the most important group that spreads disinformation and supports hybrid war in our country, and therefore demanded that the EU and NATO intervene in Slovakia.

In this characterization of the essence of the Smer party, Robert Fico did not lie quite exceptionally.

However, in the case of some kind of conspiracy by officials and non-governmental organizations against his side, he blew so much into the balloon that it finally had to burst. Why? A group of officials actually traveled to the disinformation seminar, which was not even classified and was already in its second year.

Indeed, statements were made there, according to which many of them complained about the role Smer plays in spreading misinformation. The problem is that Robert Fico, Smer and SNS consider it a discredit if someone tells the truth about them. Apparently, Peter Pellegrini also understood this and refused to help the chairman of Smer blow into the balloon. It’s good news.

