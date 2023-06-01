Controversy between Benedetti and Sarabia continues

The controversy continues between the ambassador of Colombia in Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, and the Chief of Staff of President Gustavo Petro, Laura Sarabia.

In his Twitter account, the diplomat accused Sarabia of hiding money and of making possible “shocks”, which once again raised comments in different sectors of the country.

According to Benedetti, in addition to accusing the Chief of Staff of hiding large sums of money, the official would be carrying out espionage activities.

The ambassador posted on twitter a series of details about the scandal.

The representative of Colombia stated that it was Laura Sarabia who contacted him on April 17 at 1:00 p.m., expressing her concern that Marelbys, a person related to her, was in contact with several journalists. and that’s why he asked for help.

According to Benedetti, the problem for the chief of staff was to reveal why Sarabia had 150 million pesos in a suitcase in her casa.

In addition, he denied having asked the journalist he contacted not to publish anything and indicated that he has not built any conspiracy.

Intimidation

On the other hand, the journalist Camila Zuluaga demanded in a letter sent to President Gustavo Petro respect for the press.

According to the director of Mañanas Blu 10 am; and a journalist for Noticias Caracol, she said that “her permanent confrontation with us journalists through Twitter puts our integrity at risk.”

The call was made after she and several of her relatives suffered harassment from what she considered “fanatical followers” of the president.

She recalled that she and her family appeared in a video posted on a TikTok account in which the journalist is seen walking with two people and a car along with a caption that says: “journalist Camila Zuluaga was recorded by one of our paparazzi talking to Laura Sarabia’s ex-nanny.”

