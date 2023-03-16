news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, MARCH 15 – Recovered in extremis and inevitably not at their best, Chiesa and Di Maria will not be among the Juventus owners. “We recovered them this morning – explained the coach Allegri in view of the return against Freiburg in the Europa League – and they will hardly start from the first minute, but they will be useful in the match in progress”. Vlahovic, on the other hand, is heading towards confirmation: “He’s sorry because he didn’t score, but he’s fine physically and I’m sure he’ll be back to scoring soon” says the coach on the Serbian dry striker from six straight matches between the league and Europe League. (HANDLE).

