Evangelical pastor questions Bukele’s popularity

The evangelical pastor Mario Vega questioned the popularity of President Nayib Bukele, a popularity supported by national and international surveys, several of dubious origin or paid for, and stressed that the polls in the next elections will show whether it is true that more than 90 percent support its management and only 3.0 opposes it.

The leader of the Elim church described the popularity of Bukele created by a well-adjusted dissemination mechanism as a publicity myth. The Elim is an international Pentecostal evangelical Christian denomination.

Vega’s statements occurred on the interview program Encuentro, on the TVX channel, in which he reiterated that in the elections “it will be known if this has been an advertising myth that has been used all this time or if it really was a separate issue of reality”.

The president maintains solid support for his policy to confront the maras or gangs, although many criticize the country’s economic performance, affected by the recession and the increase in the cost of the basic food basket.

Previous articleArcturus: the new variant of COVID 19 that must be watched according to the WHO

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

