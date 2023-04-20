Home » Event tip for this week: Highly available architectures on Azure
News

Event tip for this week: Highly available architectures on Azure

by admin
Event tip for this week: Highly available architectures on Azure
AzureCloud Native

Tuesday April 18, 2023

In the next „Ask Me Anything”-Session of Azure Developer Community Call am 20. April 2023 Dennis Zielke from Microsoft Germany shows best practices around this Architectural design for high-availability Azure applications.

Among other things, it will cover why cloud environments can fail and what strategies you can implement to build a resilient architecture that ensures high availability. It also covers best practices for testing and validating your high availability assumptions. The goal is to provide you with practical insights and advice that can help you build a robust and reliable architecture on Azure.

The Azure Developer Community Call – Ask Me Anything is for anyone working on an Azure project who needs advice? Various experts will answer your questions on a key topic, give you tips and reveal best practices. The next edition starts on April 20 at 4 p.m. You only have to register briefly to participate.

Learn more

See also  152 thousand vehicles have mobilized through Huila

You may also like

Does Baerbock’s “value-based foreign policy” primarily serve the...

Caracas traveled in the time capsule brought by...

Organ donation network in Yopal has saved the...

China overtakes the United States in the technology...

Joe Biden’s message after meeting with Gustavo Petro

“Crisis meeting” in Gleisdorf: Organic markets: “It’s been...

US court denies Alejandro Toledo’s request to stop...

Mama Vila, mother of Diomedes Díaz, celebrated her...

Referendum on refugee accommodation in Greifswald | >...

The moon of the month of Shawwal has...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy