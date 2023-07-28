Home » Everything ready for the different activities of the August festivities – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of the young adult
Everything ready for the different activities of the August festivities – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of the young adult

In a press conference, the mayor of San Salvador, Mario Durán, invited all Salvadorans to participate in the August festivities in honor of the Divine Savior of the World.

The mayor affirmed that these parties will be the safest of all time, thanks to the security strategies implemented on a national scale.

With the aim of guaranteeing the safety of the population, more than 300 members of the Metropolitan Agents Corps (CAM) will participate in surveillance and order tasks with the support of elements of the Police and the Armed Forces.

In addition, he said that they have prepared the best amusement park in the country with mechanical games, shows at all hours, presentations by national orchestras, a circus, sales of traditional sweets, fried foods, typical dishes and all kinds of dishes.

“After the success of last year’s Fiestas Agostinas, we hope to exceed in 2023 what we ourselves achieved: More than a million visits,” said Mario Durán.

