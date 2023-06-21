Examination of resolutions on the expansion of the Basell Polyolefine plant, night bus service for the coast and agreement on the provincial cycle network

3rd COUNCIL COMMISSION – Thursday 22 June 2023 at 3 pm in the Town Council hall and on the web

The 3rd Commission of the Municipal Council of Ferrara – chaired by the councillor Francis Charity – will gather Thursday 22 June 2023 at 3 pm in the City Council hall of the municipal residence and on the web.

The deputy mayor and city planning and mobility councilor are under examination Nicholas Lodiwill be the following resolutions:

– Proposal no. 56-2023 for preliminary consent – pursuant to art. 53, paragraph 5, of Regional Law 24/2017 – of the Single Procedure for the approval of the expansion project of the existing Basell Poliolefine Italia srl ​​plant in Ferrara, within the multi-company petrochemical complex of Ferrara;

– Proposal no. 60-2023 approval of the agreement scheme between the Municipality of Ferrara, the Municipality of Ostellato and Ami Ferrara srl ​​for the activation of an experimental night service with destination on the Ferrara coast – summer 2023;

– Proposal no. 64-2023 approval of the territorial agreement (art. 58 of regional law 24/2017) for the «infrastructural development, completion and systemisation of the cycle path network in the province of Ferrara».

Per info on the activities of the council commissions: www.comune.fe.it/it/b/11822/agenda-delle-commissioni-consiliari.

On the platform https://ferrara.consiglicloud.it it is possible to follow the meetings of the commissions live.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

