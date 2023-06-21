Examination of resolutions on the expansion of the Basell Polyolefine plant, night bus service for the coast and agreement on the provincial cycle network

3rd COUNCIL COMMISSION – Thursday 22 June 2023 at 3 pm in the Town Council hall and on the web
The 3rd Commission of the Municipal Council of Ferrara – chaired by the councillor Francis Charity – will gather Thursday 22 June 2023 at 3 pm in the City Council hall of the municipal residence and on the web.
The deputy mayor and city planning and mobility councilor are under examination Nicholas Lodiwill be the following resolutions:
– Proposal no. 56-2023 for preliminary consent – pursuant to art. 53, paragraph 5, of Regional Law 24/2017 – of the Single Procedure for the approval of the expansion project of the existing Basell Poliolefine Italia srl plant in Ferrara, within the multi-company petrochemical complex of Ferrara;
– Proposal no. 60-2023 approval of the agreement scheme between the Municipality of Ferrara, the Municipality of Ostellato and Ami Ferrara srl for the activation of an experimental night service with destination on the Ferrara coast – summer 2023;
– Proposal no. 64-2023 approval of the territorial agreement (art. 58 of regional law 24/2017) for the «infrastructural development, completion and systemisation of the cycle path network in the province of Ferrara».
Per info on the activities of the council commissions: www.comune.fe.it/it/b/11822/agenda-delle-commissioni-consiliari.
On the platform https://ferrara.consiglicloud.it it is possible to follow the meetings of the commissions live.