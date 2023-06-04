Exchange of blows between China and the USA: Pistorius warns of the right of the thumb

SINGAPORE (dpa-AFX) – Amid rising tensions between China and the United States, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has called on countries in the Indo-Pacific to resolve conflicts peacefully. At the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference on Sunday in Singapore, he also called for a position against Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

At the same time, he offered German commitment to the security of allies and partners. “This includes rethinking our arms export policy, especially when it comes to supporting partner nations with their legitimate claim to self-defense,” Pistorius told representatives of more than 40 countries.