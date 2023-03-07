Dear Readers,

what do precious metals and rare earths have in common? Right, not much actually, except that they all have to be triggered from the earth’s crust. While Skeena Resources (WKN: A3CRER) specializing in gold and silver in British Columbia’s ‘Golden Triangle’ US

Critical Metals (WKN: A3DHEZ) on its rare earth and lithium projects in the USA. And that in advance, the latest company reports prove once again that both companies are on exactly the right track!

Skeena Resources Presents World Class Drill Results Again!

And once again it works Skeena Resources (WKN: A3CRER) to amaze the markets with outstanding exploration results. Because the grades encountered in the regional and near-mine exploration and delineation drilling work on his gold-silver project ‘Eskay Creek’ in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia are definitely powerful again!

Just the result from zone ’21A West’, with its world class, for example 18.18 g/t gold (Au), 130.2 g/t silver (Ag) over 9.26 m as well as 14.90 g/t Au and 2.5 g/t Ag over 5.70 m, intersected just beyond the feasibility study pit limits and only 10m below surface, we believe require no further comment. However, these are not the only hits, because there are other TOP highlights such as:

0.95 g/t Au and 1,003.3 g/t Ag over 6.42m, and 1.11 g/t Au, 19.7 g/t Ag over 26.10m from the ’23’ zone!

But also the results from zone ’21 E’ with:

4.96 g/t Au, 14.6 g/t Ag over 25.98 m,

3.39 g/t Au, 34.4 g/t Ag over 23.77 m and

2.78 g/t Au, 59.0 g/t Ag over 20.49 m

are absolute top values. But not only the high grades are of significant importance, because it is just as important to know that the respective zones were significantly expanded with these high grades! For example, at the ’21A’ zone, a new section was intersected from which there is no historical drilling. This intersection coincides with the area encountered by Skeena in previous drilling 2.21 g/t Au and 4.6 g/t Ag over 50 m

Average.

Skeena’s Zone ’23’ is also evolving rapidly!

South of the ’21E’ zone new rhyolite-dacite bearing mineralization similar to that in the ’23’ zone has been discovered. Drill hole SK-22-1187 intersected two notable horizons, the first of which is Ar-bearing and the surface grade of 0.95 g/t A and 1003.3 g/t Ag over 6.42 m occurs.

The second occurrence with average 1.11 g/t Au and 19.7 g/t Ag over 26.10m over 65m vertically below surface in an untested northern extension of the ’23’ zone.

Conclusion:

Once again you get impressive proof of what professionals can do Skeena Resources (WKN:

A3CRER) are at work. Because these experts use a drill and land a direct hit! Overall, the ’21A West’ zone has been defined by the drilling completed to date over a strike length of 350m from surface and to a depth of 200m. The fact that the ’21A West’ zone can still be significantly expanded both along strike and at depth proves that this is far from the end! The same can also be assumed for the other zones on the project.

US Critical Metals confirms top-class samples!

Also ours New presentation from February 8th

this year (Link here), US Critical Metals (WKN: A3DHEZ) has again announced excellent results from its exploration work at its ‘Sheep Creek’ rare earth element project in southwest Montana. Samples were collected from adits 1 and 3, which were developed for niobium mineralization by the Continental Columbia Company in the late 1950’s.

Until recently, the tunnels were not entered, let alone examined for rare earths. However, recently a total of 23 samples were collected, characterized and analyzed by Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, Canada.

The first kicker is that AT rehearse Rare Earth Elements (TREE) with grades up to 10.23% including 1.39% neodymium and praseodymium which are the most desirable of the Light Rare Earth Elements (LREE) group.

Highlights of the Underground Exploration Program!

The second hit is the grades of the underground results with a high average

TREE grade of 5.04% including 0.67% neodymium and praseodymium. These grades are consistent with surface sampling results and therefore indicate consistent TREE grade in the carbonatite bodies.

Preliminary geological mapping has tentatively connected several of the carbonatite bodies together, suggesting continuity for several hundred metres. The outcrops sampled in the adits are likely to be contiguous with the surface outcrops which corresponds to a vertical distance of approximately 50m. Expanding both dimensions will be the focus of a drill program.

Conclusion:

Give the combination of surface and underground samples from ‘Sheep Creek’ US Critical

Metals (WKN: A3DHEZ) strong evidence that the mineralization may be continuous. With the now detailed mapping, the basis for the ‘Phase I’ drilling program is laid, which is also intended to test this connection. The results obtained will in turn support the geological thesis and significantly improve the ability to identify even higher quality drill targets. With this, US Critical Metals opens another highly interesting and exciting chapter in the exploration of its promising project.

