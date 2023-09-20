Expedition in Wilhering Abbey looks for ways to overcome barriers

Do the many crises that are currently affecting people also offer opportunities? The Forum Humanismus Wilhering is addressing this question this week. A year after the first expedition, the monastery will again be the scene of an intellectual search for clues, this time in the light of the possibilities of how and whether the polycrisis can be turned into a polyopportunity.

“We have a clearer goal this year,” says Peter Weixelbaumer, chairman of the Forum Humanismus Wilhering, in an interview with the OÖN. He also sees the expedition as an experiment. “Nobody has to take a position of conviction, but it’s about finding out what we as humans have to do to overcome barriers.”

“Colorful expedition team”

For this purpose, the association has invited a “colorful” group of people who will go on an expedition through selected rooms of the monastery on September 22nd to look for ways to address the many crises (climate, migration, resources, faith) as well as digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI) and, at best, create new opportunities.

The actors Lilian Klebow and Cornelius Obonya, the former minister Rudolf Anschober, Sr. Barbara Lehner, Superior General of the Elisabethinen Linz-Vienna, Abbot Reinhold Dessl, Bishop Manfred Scheuer, climate researcher Marc Olefs, moderator Christian Clerici and an economist will discuss and exchange ideas Heike Lehner.

In order to integrate people into the problem-solving process, a public discussion evening will be held the day before the expedition, on Thursday, September 21st, in the theater barn in Wilhering Abbey from 7 p.m. – with a lecture (Anschober), reading (Obonya) and a panel discussion , in which the audience is involved with questions, as Weixelbaumer puts it. Because: “We have to stop trying to tell others how to do it.”

