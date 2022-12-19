(Original title: Expert Interpretation: How to Distinguish “Fuyang” from “Reinfection”)

After the antigen turned negative, it became positive again. Is it not thorough? Is it contagious after “Fuyang” and “reinfection”? What situation is more prone to secondary infection? Recently, topics such as “Fuyang” and “reinfection” of the new crown have sparked discussions among many netizens. Li Tongzeng, chief physician of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Beijing You’an Hospital, gave an interpretation of the concerns of netizens.





What is the difference between “Fuyang” and “secondary infection”?

“Fuyang” means that the symptoms of the infected person basically disappeared, and after the nucleic acid test and antigen test were negative, the test was found to be positive again. It is generally believed that some fragments of the virus are detected at this time, not the complete virus, and there are no symptoms and infectivity. No effect on normal life.

“Second infection” means that this time the new crown infection has completely recovered, but a second infection with the new crown virus has occurred. Secondary infection is usually symptomatic, and the CT value of nucleic acid is relatively low, the viral load is high, and it is contagious.

General Fuyang occurs within one month after recovery. If it has been more than a month and the nucleic acid is positive again, the possibility of reinfection is relatively high.

Is the probability of Fuyang and secondary infection occurring in the “Yangkang” population high?

In people with normal immune function, the probability of Fuyang or secondary infection is very low. Generally, patients with normal immune function can obtain protection for more than 3 to 6 months after infection and recovery. Then the probability of secondary infection during this period is also very low, so don’t worry.

Which groups of people are more likely to develop Fuyang and secondary infection?

The group with a relatively high probability of secondary infection is the group with low immune function. For example, if the immune function of the elderly is degraded, after the patient recovers from infection, the protective power will last for a short time. There are also infants under the age of three, whose immune function is not yet perfect, so the protection time obtained after recovery may be relatively short.

The second category is immunocompromised populations, such as AIDS patients or users of immunosuppressants. The duration of their protection is also relatively short, and as time goes on, their risk of secondary infection is also greater.

The third category is people in high-risk positions. For example, medical staff, public transportation operation and maintenance personnel, etc. They usually have more contact with people, so the risk of being infected is relatively high, and they need to pay more attention.

Fuyang has not found any special rules so far. It is only an indicator of the detection of virus fragments, and has little to do with our physical differences, so there is no rule to follow in this regard.

Is it possible for a person to have multiple infections due to different strains?

Indeed there are. Someone could have been infected with the original strain once, the Delta strain again, and the Omicron strain again. According to foreign reports, there are indeed many people who have been infected twice; there are relatively few people who have been infected three times, but there are also. It is very rare to be infected four or five times, and it is reported in some cases. Because we can get a certain amount of protection every time we are infected, the risk of re-infection will be reduced, and the symptoms after re-infection will also be reduced. So generally speaking, you don’t have to worry too much about future reinfection. (CCTV News)

A health station in Suzhou launched a “positive isolation package” 1380 yuan including 7 days of board and lodging

The Health Station in Wujiang District, Suzhou, Jiangsu Province recently launched a “quarantine package” for people who are positive for the new crown. It costs 1,380 yuan to stay for 7 days and provides three meals and other services. On December 19, the relevant staff told the Jimu News reporter that there were medical staff in the station to provide medical services. The local health and Health Commission stated that they have not heard of related services yet. Citizens infected with the new crown virus can be isolated at home, and those who do not have the conditions for isolation can seek help from the community.

Wujiang Health Station launches “isolation package” for positive people (Source: Internet)

Recently, some netizens reported that Wujiang Health Station in Suzhou City sells “health isolation packages” for positive people. The poster shows that related services include professional teams, three meals guarantee, and close proximity to hospitals. The 5-day quarantine package is priced at 980 yuan per person, and the 7-day quarantine package is priced at 1,380 yuan per person. Both packages are free of nucleic acid and 1 N95 mask.

On December 19, a reporter from Jimu News contacted Mr. Wang, the staff in charge of this business, and he confirmed the above-mentioned package. According to Mr. Wang, there are medical staff hired from local hospitals in the health station, and those who are positive can ask the medical staff to see a doctor and prescribe medicine after checking in.

Mr. Wang said that the health station was originally a centralized isolation point, which is currently managed by a third party. This service is actually to provide a place for home isolation, and many people have already stayed here.

A staff member from a nearby street office also said that the Health Station is currently managed by a third party. The Jimu News reporter also consulted the Wujiang District Health Commission on this. The staff said that they have not heard of related services yet. If citizens are infected with the new crown virus, they can be isolated at home alone. Those who do not have the conditions for isolation can seek help from the community.