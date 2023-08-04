Exploring Creativity and Cultural Exchange: A Glimpse into the Cross-Straits Cultural Expo

Exquisite crafts from Taiwan, cultural and creative products from colleges and universities on both sides of the strait, cultural and tourism metaverse projects, and AR works were showcased at the 14th Cross-Strait (Xiamen) Cultural Industry Expo, also known as the Cross-Straits Cultural Expo. The four-day event, held from August 4th to 7th at the Xiamen Convention and Exhibition Center, aims to foster cultural exchanges between compatriots on both sides of the strait.

Yesterday afternoon, the exhibition booths were ready, with the main exhibition area featuring the “Xiamen Barge” as a highlight. The barge attracted attention with its impressive display. The preparations for the expo were observed by reporters from Xiamen Daily News.

The main stage for the signing ceremony of major projects at the expo was set up in Hall C3 of the Xiamen Convention and Exhibition Center. The stage featured eye-catching silver molding decoration with the words “creative future,” reflecting the innovative spirit and theme of the Cross-Straits Cultural Expo. Meanwhile, exhibitors and construction personnel were busy with preparations in the main exhibition hall.

Different booths showcased their unique cultural characteristics. For example, the Taiwan Master Crafts Hall displayed exquisitely shaped handicrafts, demonstrating the skill of Taiwanese artisans. The Fuzhou booth featured simple yet striking square lanterns with the word “Fu” written on them, conveying a clear message about the local culture. In contrast, the Sanming booth highlighted the region’s culinary heritage through a large LED screen showcasing pictures of local delicacies.

In addition to traditional crafts, the expo also emphasized the future of creativity. Yuncong Technology, a leading technology company, showcased its corporate style through a simple yet dynamic booth design. AR works and futuristic technology installations added to the overall experience of the expo.

Furthermore, colleges and universities from both sides of the strait presented their creative expressions in the field of culture. Lifelike sculptures, contemporary paintings, and unique cultural and creative products showcased the talent and creativity of young artists.

As the day came to an end, the booths were almost ready for the grand opening of the expo. The exhibition hall was clean and orderly, awaiting the arrival of visitors for the following days.

The Cross-Straits Cultural Expo will be open to the public from August 4th to 7th. The event will take place at the Xiamen Convention and Exhibition Center. Admission to the expo is free, and visitors can register on-site by scanning the QR code or using their identification cards. The expo promises to be an exciting cultural experience for all attendees.

